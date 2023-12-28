Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery
Published | Updated

Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760M ahead of final drawing of 2023

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68 with a red Powerball number of 5

close
Tips for lottery players video

Lottery winner’s tips to increase your Powerball odds

Tips for lottery players

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $707 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $760 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $382.5 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68 with a red Powerball number of 5. The Power Play option was 3X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

One lucky winner in California won $1 million after matching all five white numbers, while another player in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option, the game announced Wednesday night.

IOWA LOTTERY POSTS WRONG POWERBALL NUMBERS — BUT MISTAKEN WINNERS CAN KEEP WINNINGS

Powerball

The Powerball jackpot now sits at an estimated $760 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $382.5 million – ahead of the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 30. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

GROUP OF MICHIGAN CO-WORKERS HIT POWERBALL AFTER PLAYING TOGETHER FOR 14 YEARS

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.