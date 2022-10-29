Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for Monday's drawing

Nobody hit the jackpot on Saturday however, there was a $2 million winner and four $1 million winners

Nobody matched all the numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

That means Monday's jackpot will be for $1 billion, according to Powerball.com.

The jackpot for a potential winner who takes the cash option, would be worth approximately $497.3 million.

Saturday's jackpot had a grand prize of $825 million.

The numbers drawn were:  19, 31, 40, 46, 57 with a Powerball number of 23 and the Powerplay multiplier of 3x.

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The payout has reached this level after 37 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

There was one winner who matched five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize.

There were winners who matched five numbers worth $1 million in California, Maryland, Michigan and Texas.

A Powerball lottery ticket sits in the machine at the 4 Sons Food Store and Chevron gas station which sold one of two winning Powerball lottery tickets in Fountain Hills, Arizona Nov. 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A Powerball lottery ticket sits in the machine at the 4 Sons Food Store and Chevron gas station which sold one of two winning Powerball lottery tickets in Fountain Hills, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2012. (Reuters/Joshua Lott / Reuters Photos)

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

A person holding a Powerball ticket

Player holding a Powerball ticket. (iStock)

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.