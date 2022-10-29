Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for Monday's drawing

Nobody matched all the numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

That means Monday's jackpot will be for $1 billion, according to Powerball.com.

The jackpot for a potential winner who takes the cash option, would be worth approximately $497.3 million.

Saturday's jackpot had a grand prize of $825 million.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 with a Powerball number of 23 and the Powerplay multiplier of 3x.

The payout has reached this level after 37 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

There was one winner who matched five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize.

There were winners who matched five numbers worth $1 million in California, Maryland, Michigan and Texas.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.