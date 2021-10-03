Powerball jackpot grows larger after drawing no winners

The winner of Saturday's massive $635 million Powerball jackpot is ... no one.

Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize-winner.

COUPLE SELLS THEIR DREAM HOME TO TRAVEL AROUND SCOTLAND IN A VAN

There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Powerball drawings have been held three times a week since late August to increase interest and increase prizes. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

Still, the odds of winning the jackpot remain slim at about one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday's drawing would be more than $470 million before taxes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.