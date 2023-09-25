Powerball jackpot grows to $785M, 4th-largest in history

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has swelled to an estimated $785 million, becoming the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials say.

The massive amount up for grabs – which includes the option of a $367 million lump sum payment – comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball said in a statement that the only prizes that have been larger in its history were a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, a $1.586 billion prize in January 2016 and a $1.08 billion jackpot in July.

"The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the country, including three tickets (California, Florida, New York) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes," Powerball said. "One ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play®, for an additional $1 per play.

"Other big wins from Saturday night include 30 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and nine tickets that won $100,000 prizes," it added.

The last Powerball jackpot, the $1.08 billion prize won by a person in California, was claimed on July 19.

"This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold," Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a Powerball news release at the time.

Since then, 28 drawings have happened without a grand prize winner.

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball says the "odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9" while "the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million."

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.