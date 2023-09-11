Expand / Collapse search
Powerball hits third-largest jackpot of the year

Powerball jackpot has been growing since July

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The Powerball jackpot reached a level ahead of Monday night’s drawing making it one of the biggest that the game has seen so far in 2023. 

The Powerball's grand prize climbed to $522 million after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing, an annuitized payout that the lottery declared the "third-largest" jackpot of the year. Its one-time cash value, meanwhile, totaled $252.4 million.

The biggest jackpot that Powerball has recorded year to date was valued at $1.08 billion, according to the lottery. Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize in February.

A woman holds Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida, on July 19, 2023.  (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The jackpot reached $1.08 billion in July, with someone in California having purchased the lucky ticket, Powerball said. Thirty-eight back-to-back drawings preceded the person in California scoring that windfall, which represented its third-largest ever.  

Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New Hampshire and Virginia. In Florida, a person landed a windfall of $2 million, the lottery said. 

The next drawing will be Sept. 11 at 10:59 p.m. ET. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.

Players of fellow lottery Mega Millions have an opportunity to try to get a $141 million grand prize on Tuesday night. 

