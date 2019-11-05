Porsche offering super fast test drives

Porsche customers have the opportunity to test their new ride on the track before rolling off the lot.

Continue Reading Below

A SWIG OF THIS SCOTCH COSTS MORE THAN A 2020 PORSCHE

Opening its new experience center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrating the third anniversary of its Los Angeles facility, Porsche is providing customers with the ability to drive and compare the newest models of the company’s cars ahead of their decision to buy one, according to the company.

Stocks in this Article POAHF PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE $75.3 -0.80 (-1.05%)

FORD HINTS AT WHAT NEW BRONCO WILL LOOK LIKE

Prices of the experiences offered range from $975 to $365 for a 90-minute session.

In addition to its two experience centers, Porsche takes its cars on road trips to racetracks around the country, Fox News senior automotive editor Gary Gastelu said on “Varney & Co.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks in this Article RACE FERRARI N.V. $165.24 -4.75 (-2.79%)

This sort of thing is not unusual for high-end sports car manufacturers, Gastelu said.

“I drove a Bugatti a couple years ago, and they had just gotten back from Tennessee where they brought two of the cars and a racecar driver to a potential client’s house for the weekend,” Gastelu told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Gastelu said Ferrari and Lamborghini also do things along these lines.

Similar to the Porsche experience, British sports car manufacturer Lotus offers multiple four-hour programs at the South Palm Circuit track in California. Lotus’ track-day packages range from $795 to $2,995 for one-on-one private coaching.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS