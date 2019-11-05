Expand / Collapse search
Porsche offering super fast test drives

By FOXBusiness
Porsche offers racetrack test drives at new ‘experience centers’

FOX Business’ Robert Gray and Fox News’ Gary Gastelu discuss the experience centers Porsche has just opened as well as Ford’s new racing version of the Bronco being released ahead of Mexico’s Baja 1000.

Porsche customers have the opportunity to test their new ride on the track before rolling off the lot.

Opening its new experience center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrating the third anniversary of its Los Angeles facility, Porsche is providing customers with the ability to drive and compare the newest models of the company’s cars ahead of their decision to buy one, according to the company.

(Photo Credit: Porsche)

Prices of the experiences offered range from $975 to $365 for a 90-minute session.

In addition to its two experience centers, Porsche takes its cars on road trips to racetracks around the country, Fox News senior automotive editor Gary Gastelu said on “Varney & Co.”

This sort of thing is not unusual for high-end sports car manufacturers, Gastelu said.

“I drove a Bugatti a couple years ago, and they had just gotten back from Tennessee where they brought two of the cars and a racecar driver to a potential client’s house for the weekend,” Gastelu told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Gastelu said Ferrari and Lamborghini also do things along these lines.

(Photo Credit: Porsche)

Similar to the Porsche experience, British sports car manufacturer Lotus offers multiple four-hour programs at the South Palm Circuit track in California. Lotus’ track-day packages range from $795 to $2,995 for one-on-one private coaching.

