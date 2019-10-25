Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

A swig of this Scotch costs more than a 2020 Porsche

By FOXBusiness
What would you do with $100,000?

Well, you could buy a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera -- or you could buy one shot of scotch whisky.

The Macallan 1926 Scotch Whisky (Sotheby's)

A bottle The Macallan Fine and Rare 60-Year-Old 1926 Scotch whisky crushed world records, fetching nearly $1.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The auction house said it expected the bottle to go for about $500,000—a fraction of the final bid.

This works out to roughly $100,000 per shot—$3,000 more than the Porsche.

What makes it so pricey?

According to Sotheby's, it’s the “holy grail” of Scotch whisky. It was part of a rare series that was distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986. Macallan said only 40 bottles distilled in 1926 were produced.

The previous world record for most expensive whisky was also held by a bottle of Macallan distilled in 1926, according to The Spirits Business. It sold for 1.2 million British pounds in 2018, (about $1.5 million), and featured a hand-painted design by Irish artist Michael Dillon.

Sotheby’s has not identified the buyer of the highly valuable bottle.