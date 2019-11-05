Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford hints at what new Bronco will look like

'Representative of what the production Bronco will offer.'

By FOXBusiness
Ford has revealed a racing version of the new Bronco ahead of Mexico’s Baja 1000 race. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Ford is off to the races with 2021 Bronco

Ford has revealed a racing version of the new Bronco ahead of Mexico’s Baja 1000 race. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Ford Motor Company said its new Bronco race prototype hints at what the production Bronco model will look like when it returns next spring.

The Bronco R race prototype will compete in the Baja 1000 off-road race in Mexico, which begins Nov. 19, the automaker said.

The Ford Bronco was in production for more than 30 years until 1996. The company announced in 2017 that it would be bringing the car back in 2020.

Ford Motor Company

"The Baja 1000 ... provides an authentic test bed to demonstrate our upcoming Bronco's desert racing capability and durability,"  Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, said in a statement.

The production Bronco will have body-on-frame construction, rather than unibody construction typically seen in lighter vehicles, Ford said.

"The twin turbos of the EcoBoost engine are representative of what the production Bronco will offer," said Brian Novak, Ford Performance off-road racing supervisor.

A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is chased by dozens of police cars during an hour-long pursuit through Los Angeles area freeways, June 17, 1994. REUTERS

Two years before the car was discontinued, the Ford Bronco became synonymous with the O.J. Simpson murder case when the Hall of Fame football star and former teammate Al Cowlings led police on a televised chase around Los Angeles on June 17, 1994.