Pornhub video could shutter gas station

A Milwaukee gas station is embroiled in a battle with the city to stay open after a video of an amateur porn star having sex inside surfaced online.

Continue Reading Below

In July 2018, Frederick Allen, an amateur porn star with a hefty social media following across multiple platforms, recorded himself having sex in one of the snack aisles at Hometown gas station, which sits at the corner of 35th and Townsend streets in the town's Roosevelt Grove neighborhood, and proceeded to post it on Pornhub, FOX6 reported.

However, the video, which has since been viewed over 700,000 times, may mark an end for the business. City representatives first caught wind of the video's existence after a resident saw it online and reported it to officials, the outlet reported.

Hometown referred FOX Business to the store's owner, Kulwant Dhillon, who has not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Unsurprisingly so, Twitter users took notice.

"People who have never been to Milwaukee: 'Nothing interesting ever happens in Milwaukee,'" Matt Linder, content marketing manager at Rakuten Marketing, wrote on Twitter.

PORN IS A PROBLEM ON UNITED AIRLINES SO FLIGHT ATTENDANTS WILL TRAIN TO KEEP IT OFF FLIGHTS

Others dubbed the story "absolutely insane."

PORNHUB STARS WALK RUNWAY AT NEW YORK FASHION SHOW

In July of 2019, Milwaukee Common Council voted to suspend the gas station for 20 days after Allen's video "35th and Townsend" on the privately owned pornography website came to light.

"We can't allow these things to go on in our community," District 7 Alderman Khalif J. Rainey said during testimony before the Milwaukee Common Council's licenses committee in July 2019, according to FOX6.

Kool Petroleum, the gas station's parent company, then sued the city over its business license, FOX6 reported. However, a county judge issued a temporary injunction which will allow the gas station to stay open as the case remains ongoing.

"Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips, and across from the sunflower seeds," Rainey said.

Representatives for Kool Petroleum did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment. Rainey also did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

PORN ON BILLBOARD STOPS TRAFFIC IN DETROIT

Allen reportedly makes a profit from creating these pornographic videos, all of which are created in public places throughout the Milwaukee area, according to the outlet.

Allen allegedly has more than 67,000 subscribers to his channel on the adult website. According to Pornhub, account holders earn money based on the number of views a video garners times the ad rate. The ad rate is calculated based on the performance of the ads that circulate on the video, Pornhub's website explains.

Pornhub has not responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The next hearing is slated for April in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.