Porn on billboard stops traffic in Detroit

By FOXBusiness
It was a typical Saturday night in a Detroit suburb until some drivers got an unexpected view – a pornographic video playing on a digital billboard along the Michigan interstate.

The billboard, positioned along Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, began inexplicably displaying the explicit images. A spokesperson from the Auburn Hills Police Department told FOX 2 Detroit phone calls about the raunchy ad space started pouring in around 11 p.m. and continued for just shy of 30 minutes before the screen could be shut off.

Investigators are still looking into whether the billboard was hacked. It was not immediately clear if someone was criminally charged.

A spokesperson for Outfront Media denied claims that the company owned the billboard, despite initial media reports that indicated otherwise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report