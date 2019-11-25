515K pounds of pork products recalled over lack of inspection

More than half a million pounds of pork products have been recalled after it was revealed that they were not inspected, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Illinois-based Morris Meat Packing issued a recall of approximately 515,000 pounds of various raw, intact pork products "that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours," the USDA notice read.

The products, which included pork chops, pork loin and pork back ribs, were produced from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019.

The recalled products bear the establishment number "EST. 18267" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to distributors and retail locations across Illinois. A list of stores was not immediately available.

The USDA posted a full list of all the products impacted by the recall, along with a photos of the product labels.

The issue was discovered when the USDA received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products "without the benefit of inspection."

The agency classified the recall as a "Class 1" which means "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

To date, no one has reported getting sick from eating the products. However, the agency is concerned that some of the products may still be in refrigerators or freezers.

If found, the agency is urging consumers to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Anyone with concerns is urged to contact a health care provider.

