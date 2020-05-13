What are IKEA's top products?

IKEA has become the go-to destination for home refurbishment around the world since its emergence into the retail market in 1943.

From a Swedish mail-order catalog business to running more than 400 stores in 50 markets, the maze-like warehouse of DIY furniture has become a mecca for home design.

The company offers a wide range of functional and sustainable home furnishing products offered at low prices, attracting a range of customers from college kids to professional designers.

"We call it 'Democratic Design' because we believe good home furnishing is for everyone," the company said.

And with a plethora of options, it may be overwhelming to figure out what to purchase when it comes time to decorate. For that, we turned to the team over at IKEA to see which items are the adored the most by consumers across the United States.

Here is what they had to say.

ALEX Drawer unit

The ALEX Drawer unit is a "clean look that’s easy to like and mix with other styles" according to the product description. It can either support a desk or stand-alone. It also has a flush back making it easier to place within a space.

Cost: $80

KALLAX Shelf unit

The KALLAX storage series is "easy to adapt to your taste, space, budget and needs," according to IKEA. It was designed to give consumers the option to add their own baskets, drawers, shelves or boxes to the slots. The piece of furniture must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device, IKEA cautioned.

Cost: $180.

TROFAST Storage combination

TROFAST is described as a "playful and sturdy" children’s storage series. The piece of furniture is used for storing and organizing toys. Its sturdy wood frame and lightweight plastic box design make it that much easier for children to use.

"You can create your own storage solution to suit your space and your child’s needs by freely combining different frames, boxes, and shelves," the product description reads.

Cost: $87

HEMNES 8-drawer dresser

The HEMNES 8-drawer chest of drawers was built to last, according to IKEA. But it was also built to be quiet. The piece has "smooth running drawers" to prevent that unwanted slamming. IKEA describes the piece combines as a dresser that sports a traditional look with modern function.

This furniture must be secured to the wall according to the product’s assembly instructions, the company cautioned.

Cost: $250

BILLY Bookcase

The Billy bookcase was added to the company's inventory in 1979. The BILLY bookcase is described as a "booklover’s choice that never goes out of style." It comes with adjustable shelves so it can be arranged in a variety of ways, depending on the customer's needs.

This furniture must also be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device, the company said.

Cost: $60

