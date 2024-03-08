Discount grocer ALDI to open 800 new stores across US in multi-year expansion plan

Popular discount grocer ALDI will be increasing its already growing presence across America over the next five years, the company announced Thursday.

The self-described "low-price leader" plans to add 800 locations across the country by the end of 2028 as part of a massive $9 billion expansion plan, which includes opening new stores and making a few conversions.

"This five-year expansion plan will bring even more communities great products at the lowest possible prices during a time when consumers are more focused than ever on saving money," the company said in a news release.

In the same announcement, ALDI said its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, has been successfully completed.

ALDI CEO Jason Hart credited the company's growth to its customers and the calls for more stores nationwide.

"With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience," Hart said.

He added that the new 800-store commitment will allow ALDI to be "where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve."

Though the company already boasts a strong presence in the Midwest and Northeast, ALDI said it will add about 330 new stores in those regions under the expansion plan. It is also aiming to grow its presence out West by adding more stores in southern California and the Phoenix, Arizona, area, as well as introducing spots in new cities like Las Vegas.

A "phased approach" will also begin in the Southeast region this summer as ALDI starts to convert some Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores.

"With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we’ve already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries," Hart said.

ALDI also said stores will be built and remodeled with a variety of sustainable features, such as energy-efficient LED lighting, environmentally friendly refrigeration systems and rooftop solar systems.