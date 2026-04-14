Popular convenience store chain to close hundreds of stores

7-Eleven is planning to close hundreds of stores across North America this year as the convenience store giant trims its footprint following recent declines in the region.

Parent company Seven & i Holdings said in a recent filing that 645 7-Eleven locations are slated to close during its 2026 fiscal year, which began in March. The closures include some stores that will be converted into wholesale fuel sites rather than traditional convenience locations.

Despite the pullback, the company is still pursuing selective expansion. Seven & i expects to open about 205 new 7-Eleven stores during the same period, partially offsetting the closures.

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The net effect is a smaller overall footprint. Company projections show the number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in North America declining to about 12,272 locations by the end of the fiscal year, down from more than 13,000 stores in 2024.

The company’s North American business has faced softer performance in recent periods, including declines in customer traffic, according to company data.

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The planned closures come as Seven & i looks to streamline operations and optimize its store portfolio.

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Seven & i did not disclose which specific locations will be affected by the closures.

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The moves reflect a broader push to focus on core convenience store operations while balancing closures with targeted expansion.