Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Food and Drinks
Published

Papa John's to close hundreds of restaurants

Pizza chain expects to close 200 locations this year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Pizza chain Papa John's said it plans to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants in North America by the end of next year.

"We have identified approximately 300 underperforming restaurants across North America that are not meeting brand expectations or lack a clear path to sustainable financial improvement, as well as locations where we can effectively transfer sales to a nearby restaurant," Papa John's Chief Financial Officer Ravi Thanawala said last week during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Thanawala described the locations as being primarily franchise-owned, more than a decade old and generating less than $600,000 in annual sales (AUVs). He said the majority of the restaurants will shutter by the end of 2027, with about 200 closures happening this year.

BAHAMA BREEZE TO CLOSE ALL ITS RESTAURANTS

pizza

The locations expected to close are mostly franchise-owned and more than a decade old. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We believe these closures will further strengthen the system, increasing AUVs by at least 3% and improve franchisee health by allowing franchisees to reallocate resources towards operational excellence in their remaining restaurants and open units in priority markets," Thanawala said.

WENDY'S TO CLOSE HUNDREDS OF RESTAURANTS AS COMPANY LOOKS TO FOCUS ON VALUE TO BOOST SALES

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 31.94 +0.59 +1.88%

He also said that the majority of the company's restaurants worldwide have "performed well over the years and delivered strong returns for both corporate and franchise owners," and that the strategic closure of underperforming restaurants are "among the most impactful actions we can take to improve restaurant profitability and fleet health."

Inside of a Papa John's restaurant.

Papa John's operated more than 3,500 restaurants in North America as of the fourth quarter of 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The company reported a 5.4% decline in same-store sales in the fourth quarter, which CEO Todd Penegor said "reflected a weak consumer backdrop and elevated promotional environment."

THIS FAST-GROWING CHAIN SAYS ‘NO DISCOUNTS’ – AND IT’S PAYING OFF

Papa John's operated 3,523 restaurants in North America as of the fourth quarter of 2025. It opened 96 new locations in its latest fiscal year.

Rival pizza chain Pizza Hut also recently announced that it will close 250 locations in the U.S. through June.

pizza hut location in nyc

The closures will affect "underperforming" Pizza Hut restaurants. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Ranjith Roy, the chief financial officer of Pizza Hut's corporate parent Yum! Brands, said during an earnings call that the closures will primarily target weaker-performing Pizza Hut restaurants as part of a broader effort to modernize the chain.