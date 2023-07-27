Popeyes responds to viral TikTok trend by adding 'Girl Dinner' meal to its menu

TikTok has inspired users with a new trend called "Girl Dinner," but the app's users are not the only ones trying out this viral fad.

Popeyes has come out with a new menu item based on the viral "Girl Dinner" trend that has been circulating on TikTok.

The #girldinner has over 488.7 million views on the social media app. Each video depicts Gen Z women preparing "meals" made up of smaller portions or a concerning lack of calories, as Fox News Digital reported previously.

The trend comes in many different forms.

Some "girl dinners" look like charcuterie boards with bread, crackers, cheese and cured meats, while others include popcorn paired with wine or a single jar of peanut butter

The chicken fast food chain's "Girl Dinner" meal is made up of different sides that the restaurant offers — no chicken offered.

The "meal" includes the chain's regular side dishes: homestyle mac & cheese, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, red beans & rice, coleslaw and à la carte biscuits.

Some viewers responded to the food chain's TikTok by expressing their excitement about the new addition.

"Everyone looks at me crazy when I order mashed potatoes and fries. I feel validated," one viewer commented.

"I'm so confused. It's just all the sides … no?" another wrote.

"It's girl dinner," Popeyes replied, adding a winky face emoji.

"Whoever did this deserves a raise," another TikToker commented.

While fans are in support of the viral trend, "girl dinners" in general have raised some concern among nutritionists and dietitians.

Some in the medical field have noted the lack of substantial nutrition that comes with the so-called "meals," as Fox News Digital reported recently.

The small portions of "girl dinners" that look more like snacks are not enough to stand alone as a meal and may lead to harmful habits down the line, some medical professionals noted.

The trend has sparked debate — but that has not stopped social media users from showing others how they prepare their very own "girl dinner."

Fox News Digital reached out to Popeyes for comment about its new "Girl Dinner" offering but didn't hear back by time of publication.