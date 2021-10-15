Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion launch new hot sauce

Celebrities and fast food continue to team up.

A recent trend has emerged with fast-food chains teaming up with celebrities to create unique products. McDonald’s and Burger King have both introduced celebrity-themed meals and now Popeyes is joining in, although in a slightly different way.

The fried-chicken restaurant announced that it has teamed up with musician Megan Thee Stallion to create a new hot sauce, according to a press release. A line of branded merchandise will also be introduced featuring the hot sauce’s branding.

Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce will be available starting on October 19.

"I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," said Megan Thee Stallion. "Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up."

Popeyes will also launch a merchandise line to go alongside the hot sauce, which includes shirts, cups and swimwear.

Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said, "Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan’s innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing. For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan."

He continued, "We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur."