PlayStation Network experiences significant outage, impacting hundreds of thousands of online users

Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) experienced a significant outage on Friday and Saturday, impacting hundreds of thousands of gamers across the world and frustrating users reliant on its online system.

PlayStation confirmed the outage in an X post on Friday evening. As of Saturday afternoon, users were still reporting network outages, and over 100,000 users have reported issues on Downdetector.com.

Reported issues include difficulty connecting to an online server, difficulty accessing the PlayStation online store and an inability to log in.

"We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN," the company's post, which received 56,000 likes, read.

The last major PlayStation outage took place in May 2011, when servers were down for a few weeks due to a security breach. Over 51,000 X users replied to the company's latest update, with thousands of users in Europe and North America venting about the outage.

"Still down in California," one X user said on Saturday.

"An update please? Been hours," another wrote on Friday night.

"This is why ZERO games should need online status to play," another wrote.

Other social media users expressed frustration about the cost of PlayStation Plus, which ranges from $80 to $160 a year and gives users access to online gameplay. The newest PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5 Pro, also retails for over $700.

"Imagine buying a PS5 Pro for $800 and you can't even play it," a commentator wrote.

"So is playstation going to refund people who paid for psn?" another said.

PlayStation has received scrutiny for its prices in the past. In 2023, a London tribunal ruled that Sony must face a $8 billion lawsuit over allegations that it charged "excessive prices" on the PlayStation Store.

"This is the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they’re owed as a result of Sony breaking the law," Alex Neill, a consumer advocate involved in the lawsuit, said at the time. "PlayStation gamers’ loyalty has been taken advantage of by Sony who have been charging them excessive prices for years."

FOX Business reached out to PlayStation for comment.