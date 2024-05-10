Expand / Collapse search
Planet Fitness to increase membership fee for first time in nearly 30 years

Planet Fitness has long charged a $10 monthly fee for the classic membership

Planet Fitness’ classic gym membership will get more expensive for the first time in 26 years.

The cost of the classic membership will increase by $5 to $15 a month for new members, Planet Fitness executives said Thursday as they discussed the company’s first-quarter results. The increase will go into effect in the summertime.

The fitness center chain has charged a monthly $10 fee for the tier for nearly three decades.

Planet Fitness sign

A Planet Fitness gym in New York, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Only new members who joined after it goes into effect will pay $15 for a monthly membership fee," CFO Thomas Fitzgerald said. "Current Classic Card members will continue to pay $10 for the duration of their membership." 

He said Planet Fitness is seeking to "further enhance the average unit volumes for our stores" with the membership price increase.