Pizza Hut celebrates Halloween by teaming up with horror streaming service

Eating pizza makes being scared more fun.

While Halloween is usually associated with candy, it’s also a popular night for people to order pizza. This year, Pizza Hut is teaming up with a popular horror movie and TV show streaming service to celebrate one of its most popular items.

Customers of the pizza chain can order a large, one-topping stuffed crust pizza for just $12.99 for a limited time. According to a press release sent to FOX Business, customers will also receive access to a 30-day free trial of Shudder.

Craig Engler, general manager for Shudder, said, "There’s no combo quite like pizza and a scary movie so it made perfect sense to team up on a special treat for our members and pizza lovers alike. Thanks to Pizza Hut, we can all ‘skip to the good stuff’ with an Original Stuffed Crust Pizza and a new episode of the Shudder Original Series Behind the Monsters a full week early."

Customers can order the specially priced Stuffed Crust Pizza for delivery, carry out, curb-side pickup or at the digital order pick-up window from participating location.

"Halloween is a big day for us. In fact, it’s one of our top five busiest days of the year," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "We knew we had to do something fun for our customers and what’s a better treat than a deal on one of our most iconic pizzas and the excuse to binge spooky movies to your heart's delight on Shudder? It’s the perfect pairing."