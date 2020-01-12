Canadian nuclear power plant says emergency alert 'sent in error'

An Ontario nuclear power plant that sent an emergency alert to nearby residents telling them to stay "tuned to local media for further information" now says the alert was sent in error.

"Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment," Ontario Power Generation wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Pickering is just an hour-and-a-half drive around Lake Ontario to get to Niagara Falls.

YouTube tech reviewer Timmy Joe wrote on Twitter that he received the alert early Sunday morning despite being far outside the affected area.

"This is a Province of Ontario emergency bulletin which applies to people within ten (10) kilometres of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation. People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time. Remain tuned to local media for further information and instructions," read the alert Timmy Joe posted online.

OPG provides 14% of Ontario's electricity, CBC reported.

An actual incident occurred at a South Carolina nuclear plant in November. An energy company had to shut down one of its nuclear reactors after officials discovered a small leak in the coolant system.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Rhonda O’Banion told The State that the V.C. Summer reactor in Fairfield County was temporarily out of commission as the water leak, possibly from a valve, was addressed. The company says the liquid had not escaped beyond the reactor’s containment building, and there was no danger to the public.

Dominion spokesman Ken Holt said the company notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but wasn’t required to make any other public notice.

FOX Business' inquiry to OPG was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

