Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US nuclear reactor shut down after officials discover leak

Associated Press
close
The 1979 partial meltdown badly damaged public support for nuclear energy; Jacqui Heinrich reports.video

Three Mile Island, site of America's worst nuclear power accident, shuts down

The 1979 partial meltdown badly damaged public support for nuclear energy; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina energy company has shut down one of its nuclear reactors after officials discovered a small leak in the coolant system.

Continue Reading Below

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Rhonda O’Banion told The State on Saturday that the V.C. Summer reactor in Fairfield County is temporarily out of commission as the water leak, possibly from a valve, is addressed. The company says the liquid has not escaped beyond the reactor’s containment building, and there’s no danger to the public.

Dominion spokesman Ken Holt said the company notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but wasn’t required to make any other public notice. He said the plant went offline Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE