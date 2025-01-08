Photos capture wildfires scorching Southern California homes, businesses

Photos captured the multiple wildfires that Southern California firefighters have been battling.

Four fires raging in Los Angeles County remained 0% contained as of midday Wednesday.

The largest of them – the Palisades Fire – has blazed through over 2,900 acres since it started Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Eaton and Hurst fires, which also began Tuesday, have impacted over 2,200 and 500 acres, respectively, the CalFire website showed.

The fourth Los Angeles County fire – the Woodley Fire – started on Wednesday.

In nearby Riverside County, firefighters had another blaze called the Tyler Fire about 50% contained, according to CalFire.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger described the wildfires as a "dynamic situation" during a Wednesday press conference.

"Heed the advice of first responders," she said. "When they ask you to evacuate, evacuate. This is not a drill, this is happening in real-time."

Tens of thousands of people have been instructed to evacuate because of the fires, Fox News Digital reported.

Numerous homes and other structures have been caught up in the ongoing blazes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was giving the state a fire management assistant grant to "help ensure the availability of vital resources" to fight the Hurst Fire.

Such grants have also been authorized for the Palisades and Eaton fires.