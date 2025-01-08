Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Universal Studios Hollywood closes due to California wildfires

At least 4 wildfires burning in California, 5th fire contained

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone breaks down the potential economic impact of the wildfires in Los Angeles as the flames continue to engulf local communities.  video

Los Angeles homes, businesses destroyed in wildfires

Universal Studios Hollywood is closing the gates to the theme park and Universal CityWalk on Wednesday due to "extreme winds and fire conditions" as multiple wildfires rage in Southern California.

Visitors take pictures with the Universal globe at the main entrance to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Hollywood, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

"Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed today as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions," the theme park said. "We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority."

Four wildfires in Los Angeles County were 0% contained as of Wednesday morning. Those blazes — the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire and Woodley Fire — have affected over 5,700 acres combined, according to CalFire.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has dramatically raised the danger of wind-driven wildfires such as the dangerous and destructive Palisades Fire near Santa Monica. The strong winds also forced President Joe Biden to cancel his plan to travel between Los Angeles and Riverside, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has dramatically raised the danger of wind-driven wildfires such as the dangerous and destructive Palisades Fire near Santa Monica. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Another in Riverside County, the Tyler Fire, burned 15 acres but is 100% contained.

The National Weather Service earlier on Wednesday forecast "widespread damaging wind and extreme fire weather for most of Los Angeles/Venture Counties."

TOPSHOT - Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday. (David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 people.

