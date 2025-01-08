Universal Studios Hollywood closes due to California wildfires

Universal Studios Hollywood is closing the gates to the theme park and Universal CityWalk on Wednesday due to "extreme winds and fire conditions" as multiple wildfires rage in Southern California.

"Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed today as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions," the theme park said. "We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority."

Four wildfires in Los Angeles County were 0% contained as of Wednesday morning. Those blazes — the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire and Woodley Fire — have affected over 5,700 acres combined, according to CalFire.

Another in Riverside County, the Tyler Fire, burned 15 acres but is 100% contained.

The National Weather Service earlier on Wednesday forecast "widespread damaging wind and extreme fire weather for most of Los Angeles/Venture Counties."

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 people.

