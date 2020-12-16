Philly companies team up to give 1,000 holiday gifts to kids in need

Two Philadelphia companies teamed up to give a thousand holiday gifts to local students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coffee company Saxbys and discount store Five Below partnered up to transform the roastery company into a socially-distant winter wonderland for students in kindergarten through eighth grade who attend the Delapine McDaniel and Universal Vare Schools.

"The schools we're serving are just blocks from our Roastery located in South Philadelphia - we like to make sure our impact is felt by the people in the communities we do business in every day," a spokesperson for Saxby's told Fox News.

Dubbed Operation Holiday Magic, the local businesses aim to hand out gifts in the 7,000-square-foot space on a rotating basis with different grade-levels of children on Tuesday.

“While COVID-19 has devastated food and business companies, including Saxbys, our core values have not changed. We are a community dedicated to serving our community,” Nick Bayer, Founder & CEO of Saxbys said in a statement. "We’re beyond excited to partner with Five Below and bring some happiness to these incredible families.”

Saxby's was founded in 2005 by Bayer and has embarked on numerous initiatives to expand the company's social impact and experiential learning initiatives.

In 2015, Saxbys launched an Experiential Learning Platform operating exclusively student-run cafes on university campuses and implemented classroom learning opportunities to hone entrepreneurial skills. The program has expanded across 12 locations on eight campuses.