Over 20 charities unite during pandemic through unique philanthropic program

Top retailers such as Steve Madden and Mattress Firm donated $70,000 to more than two dozen select charities to help bolster their services to the needy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was facilitated by the philanthropic arm of NEST, a national integrated facilities management company, that partnered with their retail clients, who have had a turbulent year in business.

Despite this, each company selected a charity, which provided services from like outreach and support to school-aged children navigating remote learning and supplying food and other sundries to the hungry and homeless.

“At NEST, philanthropy has been part of our DNA for 25 years,” NEST’s CEO Rob Almond said during a virtual event with charity heads that were recipients of the awards. “But this year is clearly different with so many people in need. We leaned on our retail partners to select incredible charities across the country and, as a result, we’ve developed long-lasting relationships with amazing people doing unprecedented work.”

In total, 25 charities were selected to be apart of the initiative including several branches of the Boys & Girls Club of America, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Women’s Community Revitalization Project and No Kid Hungry.