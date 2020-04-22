PG&E CEO Bill Johnson stepping down in June

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Bill Johnson is stepping down after a year as CEO and president of the largest utility in the nation, California's Pacific Gas & Electric.

His retirement will be effective June 30, according to a statement.

Board member and former AT&T staffer William L. Smith is set to serve as interim CEO.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PCG PG & E CORP. 11.01 +0.17 +1.57%

JUDGE OKS PG&E PLAN TO PAY $19M IN FEES FROM VICTIMS FUND

Johnson joined PG&E in April 2019 as it sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to roughly $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires started by its equipment.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations," Johnson said in the statement. "By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS