PG&E

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson stepping down in June

Johnson expects the nation's largest utility to be out of bankruptcy by June

FOX Business’ Susan Li reports on courts approving PG&amp;E’s settlement with wildfire victims, potentially paving the way for the company to exit bankruptcy.video

PG&E reaches $13.5B settlement for wildfire victims

FOX Business' Susan Li reports on courts approving PG&E's settlement with wildfire victims, potentially paving the way for the company to exit bankruptcy.

Bill Johnson is stepping down after a year as CEO and president of the largest utility in the nation, California's Pacific Gas & Electric.

His retirement will be effective June 30, according to a statement.

Board member and former AT&T staffer William L. Smith is set to serve as interim CEO.

PCGPG & E CORP.11.01+0.17+1.57%

JUDGE OKS PG&E PLAN TO PAY $19M IN FEES FROM VICTIMS FUND

Johnson joined PG&E in April 2019 as it sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to roughly $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires started by its equipment.

"I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations," Johnson said in the statement. "By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met."

