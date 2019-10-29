Mom's marriage changed on a dime; she paid cheating ex the same way: report

A Pennsylvania woman was reportedly ordered to hand over thousands of dollars to her cheating ex-husband as part of a divorce settlement – so she paid him in coins.

Brandi Lee, a dairy farmer and mom of two young kids, took to Facebook to describe how she discovered her then-husband shacking up with his friend’s wife, and was then ordered to pay him $7,500, the Daily Mail reported.

“So a man that I was married too, bless his heart, decided to do me the biggest favor of my LIFE & slept with not only his own FRIENDS wife, but a woman who has sat down & had a meal with my children,” she wrote in an Oct. 19 post to her Facebook page, according to the Daily Mail. “[T]he woman who attended my WEDDING & watched me … promise him my forever all while knowing damn well they were sleeping together!” Her Facebook post has since either been removed or made private. Lee did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Daily Mail posted a picture of the Facebook missive, along with photos of the several boxes labeled “$250 DIMES” and buckets filled with counts.

Apparently after Lee found out about the other woman, she divorced her husband and took him to court – where she was ordered to pay up, she wrote. But the court didn’t order her to use any specific form of payment, she continued.

“So after some research I found out that as you may have guessed that dimes weigh the least & I could probably manage on my own. $7500 weighs around 350 [pounds] if anyone is curious.”

Lee later added that she owed her estranged husband money because of their combined marital assets.

Some might say Lee had the last laugh, considering their local bank apparently doesn’t accept coins unless they’ve already been rolled.

Continuing her Facebook tirade, Lee wrote “So hubby… While you’re sitting at home rolling your dimes. Maybe you can take some time out & think about how difficult MY life has been since abandoning me with two little babies, two farms to take care of & pulling you’re [sic] income out of this family, but not taking any of the bills with you. “How difficult it’s been for your two kids since you’re not around…”

