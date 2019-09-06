Unmarried women see lack of 'economically attractive' men: study

People aren’t getting hitched as much anymore.

A new study by researchers at Cornell University found that marriage is on the decline because there is a shortage of “economically attractive” men on the market.

According to the study, women desired men that had an average earning potential that was about 58% higher than the actual unmarried men currently on the market.

In addition, the ideal husbands were 30% more likely to be employed and 19% more likely to have a college degree than those currently available to women.

The study also found ethnic groups, especially black women, face “serious shortages” of potential mates. So too, unmarried women of low socioeconomic status and high socioeconomic status.

