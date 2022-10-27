Peloton drops Kanye West's music from new classes

Expand / Collapse search
Exercise equipment maker Peloton will not use the music of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in any newly produced classes on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. 

Peloton joined a growing list of companies that have recently cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks. 

The company is also no longer including Ye's music in its proactive recommendations to members, the spokesperson confirmed. 

KANYE WEST BRAND YEEZY DROPPED BY TJ MAXX AFTER RAPPER’S ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS

The company has not publicly posted a statement in regard to this decision. However, a Peloton fan account dubbed PeloBuddy, which isn't associated with the brand, posted a statement that the company has been sending to members who have been reaching out about Ye's music. 

A photo of Kanye West on stage

Kanye West on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.  (Reuters/Lucas Jackson / Reuters Photos)

"We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform," part of the statement read. "This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members."

SPOTIFY WON'T REMOVE KANYE 'YE' WEST'S MUSIC DESPITE CONDEMNING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS

In the statement, the company also told members that the decision was made immediately following his antisemitic remarks.

Peloton confirmed that it was sending this statement to members who have emailed the company with concerns. 

In recent weeks, West has made antisemitic comments during interviews and on social media. In a recent post on Twitter, Ye said he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

He later apologized for the tweet.

Kanye West

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair / Getty Images)

Still, several companies cut ties with the rapper, and even publicly condemned his actions. 

Earlier this week, Adidas announced that it was ending a partnership with Ye, saying it doesn’t tolerate antisemitism and hate speech. 

Other companies that announced they were cutting ties with West include Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine.

Talent agency CAA as well as fashion house Balenciaga also dropped the rapper. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

Although Spotify condemned the antisemitic remarks, the company said the platform would not remove his music

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  