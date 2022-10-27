Peloton drops Kanye West's music from new classes

Exercise equipment maker Peloton will not use the music of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in any newly produced classes on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Peloton joined a growing list of companies that have recently cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks.

The company is also no longer including Ye's music in its proactive recommendations to members, the spokesperson confirmed.

KANYE WEST BRAND YEEZY DROPPED BY TJ MAXX AFTER RAPPER’S ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS

The company has not publicly posted a statement in regard to this decision. However, a Peloton fan account dubbed PeloBuddy, which isn't associated with the brand, posted a statement that the company has been sending to members who have been reaching out about Ye's music.

"We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform," part of the statement read. "This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members."

SPOTIFY WON'T REMOVE KANYE 'YE' WEST'S MUSIC DESPITE CONDEMNING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS

In the statement, the company also told members that the decision was made immediately following his antisemitic remarks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 7.80 +0.12 +1.50%

Peloton confirmed that it was sending this statement to members who have emailed the company with concerns.

In recent weeks, West has made antisemitic comments during interviews and on social media. In a recent post on Twitter, Ye said he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

He later apologized for the tweet.

Still, several companies cut ties with the rapper, and even publicly condemned his actions.

Earlier this week, Adidas announced that it was ending a partnership with Ye, saying it doesn’t tolerate antisemitism and hate speech.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other companies that announced they were cutting ties with West include Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine.

Talent agency CAA as well as fashion house Balenciaga also dropped the rapper. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

Although Spotify condemned the antisemitic remarks, the company said the platform would not remove his music.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.