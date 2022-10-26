Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Kanye West brand Yeezy dropped by TJ Maxx after rapper’s antisemitic comments

Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga have all cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

TJ Maxx is cutting ties with rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following his recent antisemitic remarks.

The retail giant told FOX Business in an emailed statement on Wednesday that it does not tolerate "discrimination, harassment or hate of any kind."

"We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally," TJ Maxx said.

This move comes after other companies severed ties with the artist following pressure from social media users. 

Ye West

Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images) ((Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images) / Getty Images)

SPOTIFY WON'T REMOVE KANYE 'YE' WEST'S MUSIC DESPITE CONDEMNING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS

Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga have all ended their relationships with Ye's fashion brand Yeezy

Talent agency CAA has also dropped him and a documentary has been shelved. 

Spotify this week condemned the antisemitic remarks, but said the platform would not remove his music. 

T.J. Maxx shopping cart

Logo for home products store TJ Maxx on shopping cart in Concord, California, October 14, 2021.  ((Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Ye is now locked out of Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the companies said violated their policies.

In a recent post on Twitter, Ye said he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

T.J. Maxx store

A shopping cart outside a T.J. Maxx store in Pinole, California, US, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The comment drew a sharp rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, which called the tweet "deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period."

FOX Business' Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.