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Papa John's box message telling customers to tip delivery drivers sparks fierce tipping culture debate online

Users called the message 'tone-deaf,' arguing the company is shifting employee compensation onto consumers

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A message encouraging Papa John's customers to tip their delivery drivers has enraged social media users, as frustration over America's expanding "tipping culture" continues to ferment.

TikTok user @sydneeee___ posted a video last week showing a box from the pizza chain that stated: "DELIVERY FEE IS NOT A TIP. Please reward your driver for outstanding service." 

The message left some fuming, sparking a debate over the purpose of delivery fees and whether corporations should be responsible for paying their workers livable wages.

Users labeled the message "tone-deaf," arguing the company is shifting the financial responsibility of employee compensation to the consumer.

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Papa John's

Papa John's International Inc. signage is displayed on top of a delivery vehicle outside the company's restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2017. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Companies telling us to tip their workers knowing they won’t pay them is crazy lol," one user commented. 

Another questioned the logic of the charge, asking, "So wtf are we paying a delivery fee for?" 

A third user noted, "If a delivery fee is not a tip... then why is there a delivery fee being paid to the business? It should be paid to the driver." 

One commenter pointed out the executive pay scale, writing, "Papa Johns CEO makes $8.44M annually btw."

Rather than serving as a lighthearted reminder to reward good service, some users argued the message creates unnecessary friction between the customer and the delivery person.

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A man carrying a Papa Johns pizza box

A delivery worker carries a Papa John's pizza outside a restaurant in New York. A message on its pizza boxes encouraging customers to tip delivery drivers fueled a debate online over tipping culture.  (Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This backlash comes as more Americans express exhaustion with tipping practices creeping into industries that traditionally never requested them. Customers now frequently face "tip screens" for mundane tasks or at self-service kiosks, leading to awkward social scenarios.

A WalletHub survey released in March found that nearly nine in 10 Americans believe the country's tipping culture is "out of control." Similarly, a recent Popmenu report found that 77% of consumers agree the practice has gone too far, with two-thirds of respondents admitting they only tip out of guilt.

FOX Business has reached out to Papa John's for comment.

pizza

A Papa John's International Inc. pepperoni pizza. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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The viral video arrives at a difficult time for the pizza giant, which recently announced plans to close 300 underperforming restaurants across the U.S.

Papa John's Chief Financial Officer Ravi Thanawala described these "doomed" locations as being primarily franchise-owned, more than a decade old and generating less than $600,000 in annual unit volume (AUV).