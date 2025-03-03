Domino's Pizza debuts stuffed crust in effort to boost sales

Domino’s Pizza has officially rolled out stuffed crust in the U.S.

The company on Monday announced that customers can now order cheese-filled crust at all locations in the U.S., joining the ranks of pizza chains that already offer it.

"One of the most common questions we’re asked is, ‘When will you launch stuffed crust?’ We’re excited to announce that our first-ever stuffed crust is finally here and we promise, it is worth the wait. We think the best stuffed crust was saved for last," Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer Kate Trumbull said in a statement.

Domino’s new Parmesan Stuffed Crust consists of dough that the chain is filling with mozzarella cheese and topping with garlic seasoning and Parmesan cheese.

The chain also said Monday that it would hold a giveaway of $250,000 worth of its stuffed crust pizzas to "make it up to" customers who Domino’s said "have had to go elsewhere to fulfill their stuffed crust cravings" for years. Yum! Brands-owned Pizza Hut has sold stuffed crust since the mid-1990s, while other competitors Little Caesars and Papa John’s have made it available for their own pizzas in the past several years.

Domino's missed estimates for quarterly same-store sales and said the consumer environment for fast food would remain pressured in 2025 as companies double down on their value meal offerings. Fast-food chains have been relying more on discounting in recent years – with Domino's introducing value offerings to drive demand in late 2023.

CEO Russell Weiner told analysts during the fourth-quarter earnings call last week that Domino’s planned to "continue to build on this momentum" it saw with its New York Style Pizza and Mac & Cheese "by launching at least two new products" in 2025.

U.S. same-store sales grew 0.4% in the fourth quarter, well below LSEG analysts' estimate of 1.63%. The company had more than 7,000 locations across the country as of the end of December.

Reuters contributed to this report.