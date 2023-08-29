Panera Bread brings back Cinnamon Crunch Latte, introduces fall-inspired breakfast sandwich to menu

Panera Bread dropped its seasonal autumn menu Tuesday, announcing its brand-new ham, egg and cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, as well as the return of its Cinnamon Crunch Latte.

The fast casual bakery chain calls their new breakfast sandwich "an irresistible combination to kickstart your morning." It features black forest ham, white cheddar and scrambled eggs on a toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel.

The sandwich costs between $6.79 and $7.79, and will be available starting Wednesday. MyPanera members have had access to the sandwich since Aug. 19.

"For years we've seen how much our guests love our Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, and it inspired us to create a sandwich with a sweet and savory combination that is delicious for breakfast and pairs perfectly with our Cinnamon Crunch Latte," Chief Food Innovation Officer Claes Petersson explained in a statement.

"Whether it is the warm, spicy flavors of cinnamon or the refreshing Blood Orange natural flavor, Panera's new offerings create a delicious menu for the changing seasons," Petersson added.

The company's signature Cinnamon Crunch Latte will also available Wednesday. The drink, which is topped with cinnamon sugar, can be served hot or iced.

"Inspired by the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, this seasonal beverage perfectly captures the essence of autumn with its warm flavors of cinnamon and espresso," the chain said in a press release.

Other fall favorites — like the Panera's turkey chili, autumn squash soup and pumpkin cookies — are also returning to store locations. The chain also launches their zero-calorie blood-orange charged splash drink Wednesday.

