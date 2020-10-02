Pamela Anderson partners with plant-based meats company Very Good Butcher

Pamela Anderson has announced a partnership with Very Good Butcher, a plant-based meats company.

"It is a thrill to have my Foundation associated with a butcher: a 21st-century butcher who uses technology to create plant foods that help animals, human health, and our planet," the iconic Playboy pinup said in a statement.

Very Good Butcher describes itself on its website as a company that believes in "butchering beans, not animals."

The company's mission is to "show that making good choices doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour."

"Pamela is really excited about this project," a source close to Anderson told Fox Business. "Pam and her team (which does include an omnivore or two) believe Very Good Butchers have created a product that is absolutely best-in-class."

As part of the partnership, the company is currently offering a 10% discount on their purchases, with 25% going to the Pamela Anderson Foundation.

The foundation supports organizations and individuals that help to protect human, animal and environmental rights.

CEO Mitchell Scott said in a statement: "We're really excited to be able to do our part to support The Pamela Anderson Foundation in its efforts to spread awareness for animal rights and to encourage plant-based diets. With such a massive platform, including over 1 million followers on Instagram, Pamela is a powerful change-agent, and we're honoured to have The Very Good Butchers brand be featured as part of her campaign."

The "Baywatch" star has certainly kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic. She recently launched an apple skin handbag collection with vegan French accessories brand Ashoka Paris in May.

