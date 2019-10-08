Expand / Collapse search
Health Care

Want to live longer? New study says dogs can help

By FOXBusiness
Heart attack and stroke survivors who own a dog live longer than those who don't, according to a study published this week. And they're not the only ones.

Researchers in a study and a separate analysis published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, a journal of the American Heart Association, looked into the impacts of dog ownership on health following studies that indicated social isolation and a lack of physical activity can hurt patients.

The latest evaluation indicates people who suffered heart attacks and lived alone were 33 percent less likely to die if they owned a dog, while stroke victims were 27 percent less likely. The risk of death, regardless of cause, was 24 percent lower for dog owners than non-owners, the study found.

Researcers focused on Swedish people from 40 to 85 who suffered a heart attack or stroke from 2001 through 2012. While the study showed a strong correlation between dog ownership and longer lifespans, the authors noted that they cannot prove that one causes the other.

Prior studies, according to the researchers' report, have shown that dog ownership alleviates social isolation, improves physical activity and even lowers blood pressure.

