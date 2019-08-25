Search

It's National Dog Day! Here are the most expensive breeds to add to your family

It’s that time of year again when proud pet guardians celebrate fido and all the things that make them man’s best friend.

Just like babies are to parents, every canine is special to in their owners’ eyes, but some do cost more than others.

To honor National Dog Day on Aug. 26, here is a list of some the most expensive dog breeds to buy in 2019:

4th Most Expensive

In fourth place, it’s a four-way tie at a cost of $1,500. This includes the fluffy Newfoundland, gargantuan Saint Bernard, sporty Spinone Italiano and stout Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Newfoundland

Saint Bernard

Spinone Italiano

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

3rd Most Expensive

In third place, it’s a three-way tie at a cost of $1,800. This includes the curly Bedlington Terrie, shaggy Black Russian Terrier and colossal Irish Wolfhound.

Bedlington Terrier

Black Russian Terrier

Irish Wolfhound

2nd Most Expensive

In second place, it’s a two-way tie at a cost of $2,000. This includes the glamorously-maned Afghan Hound and roly-poly French Bulldog.

Afghan Hound

French Bulldog

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1st  Most Expensive

Coming in at number one, it’s shared title of top dog at $2,500 per pup. The crown is worn by the active Portuguese Water Dog and hard-working Tibetan Mastiff—which can weigh up to an astounding 150 lb.

Portuguese Water Dog

Tibetan Mastiff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

