It's National Dog Day! Here are the most expensive breeds to add to your family

It’s that time of year again when proud pet guardians celebrate fido and all the things that make them man’s best friend.
Just like babies are to parents, every canine is special to in their owners’ eyes, but some do cost more than others.
To honor National Dog Day on Aug. 26, here is a list of some the most expensive dog breeds to buy in 2019:
4th Most Expensive
In fourth place, it’s a four-way tie at a cost of $1,500. This includes the fluffy Newfoundland, gargantuan Saint Bernard, sporty Spinone Italiano and stout Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Newfoundland
Saint Bernard
Spinone Italiano
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
3rd Most Expensive
In third place, it’s a three-way tie at a cost of $1,800. This includes the curly Bedlington Terrie, shaggy Black Russian Terrier and colossal Irish Wolfhound.
Bedlington Terrier
Black Russian Terrier
Irish Wolfhound
2nd Most Expensive
In second place, it’s a two-way tie at a cost of $2,000. This includes the glamorously-maned Afghan Hound and roly-poly French Bulldog.
Afghan Hound
French Bulldog
1st Most Expensive
Coming in at number one, it’s shared title of top dog at $2,500 per pup. The crown is worn by the active Portuguese Water Dog and hard-working Tibetan Mastiff—which can weigh up to an astounding 150 lb.
Portuguese Water Dog
Tibetan Mastiff
What do you think?
