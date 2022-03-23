Over-the-counter drugs recalled due to child poisoning risk

Several PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs have been recalled because the packaging is not child resistant, according to an independent federal regulatory agency.

Acme United Corporation's recall includes 165,000 units of PhysiciansCare Aspirin, Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled products, which contain regulated substances, "must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA)," according to the recall notice.

Under the PPPA, packaging "must be designed or constructed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open within a reasonable time, and not difficult for normal adults to use properly," according to the CPSC.

However, the packaging for the products did not meet this standard, "posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the CPSC said.

The products were available to consumers online through Amazon.com and FSAstore.com from February 2014 through June 2021.

Consumers should "immediately" move the products to a location that is out of reach for children and contact Acme United, according to the CPSC.