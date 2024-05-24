Over 100 sickened in salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard poultry

More than 100 people have been sickened by salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard poultry, according to federal health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials have been investigating several multistate outbreaks of salmonella Altona, Indiana, Infantis, Mbandaka, and Typhimurium infections.

As of May 16, 109 people from 29 states were infected with one of the outbreak strains, but the CDC said the true number of sick people "is likely much higher than the number reported."

Of the 82 people with information available, about 40%, or 33 people, have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported to date, according to the CDC.

The data collected by health officials shows that backyard poultry is making people sick. However, officials have not identified a common supplier tied to all the outbreaks.

Poultry, both chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella germs, which can "easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam," the CDC said.

About 67% of the people with information available reported to health officials that they bought or received poultry before getting sick. The poultry was purchased from multiple retail stores, and directly from a hatchery.

Healthy individuals who become infected with salmonella can have symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and these symptoms usually last from six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

However, children under 5 years old, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems "may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the CDC said.