Oscar Mayer to start offering plant-based hot dogs, sausages

Oscar Mayer will soon have meatless iterations of its hot dogs and sausages.

The brand, owned by Kraft Heinz, will start selling plant-based "NotHotDogs" and "NotSausages" at retailers later in the year.

The meatless products will "offer fans the smoky, savory taste, meaty color, and thick, juicy bite they are craving in plant-based alternatives," Kraft Heinz said in a Wednesday press release.

They represent the first foray by the Kraft Heinz Not Company, an ongoing joint venture between the food giant and startup TheNotCompany, into the Oscar Mayer brand and plant-based meats, according to the release.

There will be Bratwurst and Italian flavor options for the Oscar Mayer "NotSausages."

Kraft Heinz tied the upcoming "NotHotDogs" and "NotSausages" to its efforts to not just take a bite out of the overall plant-based market but also capitalize on a "disappointment" it said existed among consumers in the "taste and texture" of vegan links already on the market.

"In launching the joint venture’s first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo’s revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand," Kraft Heinz Not Company CEO Lucho Lopez-May said.

The plant-based Oscar Mayer hot dogs and sausages come about three months after the joint venture unveiled a pair of vegan options for Kraft Heinz’s wildly popular boxed Kraft macaroni and cheese product. Prior to that, it introduced Kraft NotCheese Slices and NotMayo.

Kraft Heinz Not Company wants to get into more categories this year, according to the release.

The food giant and TheNotCompany set up the joint venture together in February 2022, saying their goal was to "reimagine global food production and advance toward a more sustainable future." Kraft Heinz operates it.

Popular brands like Jell-O, Velveeta, Lunchables and Kool-Aid also fall under the food giant’s umbrella.