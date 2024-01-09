Oscar Mayer will pay Wienermobile drivers $35K to travel across US in a giant hot dog

Calling all hot dog drivers for hire.

Hot dog-maker Oscar Mayer announced on Monday that its Wienermobile Spokesperson application is officially active.

The brand is on the hunt for 12 new "Hotdoggers" to drive the company's 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped rides around the U.S.

The job is a one-year, full-time paid gig, starting in June 2024, that offers the opportunity for fans to become Oscar Mayer spokespeople on the road.

Hotdoggers will travel about 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 U.S. cities and attending more than 1,200 events, according to a press release.

In addition to operating and maintaining the hot dog on wheels, Hotdoggers will also be responsible for creating content for Oscar Mayer’s social media channels.

Chosen applicants will be a part of the 37th class of Hotdoggers, who will join a "rich history of spreading joy and wiener whistles to adoring fans," the company's press release indicated.

Ed Roland, senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, said he considers the Hotdogger title a "rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than have driven the Wienermobile," Roland said in a statement.

"We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S."

Hotdoggers will be offered a $35,600 base salary with a weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, the listing said.

The job also includes 18 days of paid time off, a full health benefits package and 100% hotel expense coverage.

"Hotdoggers go above and beyond traditional ‘spokesperson’ duties to represent the iconic Wienermobile – a sizzling fixture in the American zeitgeist since it hit the hot dog highways in 1936," the brand wrote in its press release.

"In recent years, Hotdoggers enjoyed a trip to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 50 years, married 12 couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored frozen pop to fans in New York City."

More information about the job can be found at linktr.ee/oscar_mayer.