'Star Wars' toy collection sells for nearly $350K in shocking auction moment

A beloved "Star Wars" toy collection was recently sold at auction for a shockingly high rate.

A Vectis Auctions event in Stockton-on-Tees, England, sold a large toy collection for more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate, according to an SWNS report.

The company holds auctions for some of the world’s largest toy and collectible collections — such as trains, dolls, teddy bears and more.

The "Star Wars" toy collection included treasures such as a Palitoy Star Wars vintage "Return of the Jedi" security guard figure — a figure which, at pre-sale, was estimated to go for roughly $300.

The security guard figure wound up selling for roughly $6,000, according to SWNS.

A "Star Wars" vintage Cantina Action playset was valued at roughly $500 and sold for about $4,300 to a lucky winner.

A Kenner Star Wars vintage Anakin Skywalker figure was priced at around $5,000 — and instead went to a bidder for roughly $11,500, as SWNS reported.

Other pieces went for over double their worth — shocking many auctioneers familiar with the collection and the importance of the pieces.

Vectis Auctions has two locations in England.

It has upcoming auctions involving cars, trains, TV and film, and general toy collectibles.

This is not the first time a "Star Wars" collection has been sold for a hefty chunk of money.

In 2021, a "Star Wars" fan bought some memorabilia with over 1,500 autographs from cast and crew members and hundreds of unopened toys for over $90K.

East Bristol Auctions handled the sale from a Bristol, England, resident who had spent over 30 years collecting memorabilia from the famous movie series.

Some of his assets included original character figures from the mid-'90s and script books.

Michael Hollan contributed to this report.