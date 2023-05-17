Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle

'Star Wars' toy collection sells for nearly $350K in shocking auction moment

The large collection sold for more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate

Martin Nolan, executive director and CFO of Julien's Auctions, shares some of the exclusive items his auction house is putting on the block video

Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars up for auction

A beloved "Star Wars" toy collection was recently sold at auction for a shockingly high rate. 

A Vectis Auctions event in Stockton-on-Tees, England, sold a large toy collection for more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate, according to an SWNS report. 

The company holds auctions for some of the world’s largest toy and collectible collections — such as trains, dolls, teddy bears and more. 

MASSIVE ‘STAR WARS’ COLLECTION EXPECTED TO GET OVER $90K AT AUCTION

The "Star Wars" toy collection included treasures such as a Palitoy Star Wars vintage "Return of the Jedi" security guard figure — a figure which, at pre-sale, was estimated to go for roughly $300. 

The security guard figure wound up selling for roughly $6,000, according to SWNS. 

Star Wars collection

The "Return of the Jedi" security guard figure went for far more than the estimated pre-sale price.  (SWNS)

A "Star Wars" vintage Cantina Action playset was valued at roughly $500 and sold for about $4,300 to a lucky winner. 

RARE ‘STAR WARS’ FIGURE SELLS FOR OVER $12K AT AUCTION

A Kenner Star Wars vintage Anakin Skywalker figure was priced at around $5,000 — and instead went to a bidder for roughly $11,500, as SWNS reported. 

Star Wars collection

Anakin Skywalker was one of the most popular figured to be sold at the recent England auction.  (SWNS)

Other pieces went for over double their worth — shocking many auctioneers familiar with the collection and the importance of the pieces. 

Vectis Auctions has two locations in England.

It has upcoming auctions involving cars, trains, TV and film, and general toy collectibles. 

RARE, ‘HOLY GRAIL’ ‘STAR WARS’ TOY COULD BE WORTH $500G

This is not the first time a "Star Wars" collection has been sold for a hefty chunk of money. 

Star Wars collection

The Cantina playset was also included in the auctionable items.  (SWNS)

In 2021, a "Star Wars" fan bought some memorabilia with over 1,500 autographs from cast and crew members and hundreds of unopened toys for over $90K.

East Bristol Auctions handled the sale from a Bristol, England, resident who had spent over 30 years collecting memorabilia from the famous movie series. 

Some of his assets included original character figures from the mid-'90s and script books. 

Michael Hollan contributed to this report. 