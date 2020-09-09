Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Ritz Crackers, Coolhaus team up for 'Crackers & Cream' ice cream flavor

This is the cracker brand's first-ever ice cream collaboration

close
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on restaurant drive-thrus. video

Drive-thru sales keeping restaurants open

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on restaurant drive-thrus.

Move over potato chips and french fries – there’s a new salty ice cream addition in town.

Continue Reading Below

MCDONALD'S, TRAVIS SCOTT PARTNERSHIP LAUNCHES, RAPPER'S FAVORITE MEAL HITS MENUS

Ice cream brand Coolhaus has teamed up with Ritz Crackers for a sweet-and-salty combination that has been added to its offerings.

The flavor boasts a peanut butter ice cream base with crispy Ritz cracker swirl marbled throughout. (Coolhaus)

The “Crackers & Cream” flavor claims to be “the perfect way to celebrate the final days of summer,” according to a press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The flavor boasts a peanut butter ice cream base with crispy Ritz cracker swirl marbled throughout. This is reportedly the first-ever ice cream collaboration to the beloved cracker brand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cracker-flavored ice cream is available through Coolhaus’ website while supplies last.

No word on if this odd flavor will help you find love while you’re young, though – unlike this one popular ice cream option.