Ritz Crackers, Coolhaus team up for 'Crackers & Cream' ice cream flavor

Move over potato chips and french fries – there’s a new salty ice cream addition in town.

Ice cream brand Coolhaus has teamed up with Ritz Crackers for a sweet-and-salty combination that has been added to its offerings.

The “Crackers & Cream” flavor claims to be “the perfect way to celebrate the final days of summer,” according to a press release.

The flavor boasts a peanut butter ice cream base with crispy Ritz cracker swirl marbled throughout. This is reportedly the first-ever ice cream collaboration to the beloved cracker brand.

The cracker-flavored ice cream is available through Coolhaus’ website while supplies last.

No word on if this odd flavor will help you find love while you’re young, though – unlike this one popular ice cream option.