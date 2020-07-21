Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer recalled for menthanol risk

Another hand sanitizer is being recalled due to the possible presence of methanol.

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer, manufactured by Mexican company LIQ-E S.A. de C.V., is being voluntarily recalled by the company because it could potentially contain methanol, a chemical often used in pesticides that could in high quantities cause nausea and vomiting, headache, blurred vision or blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The hand sanitizer is distributed in a 55-gallon plastic blue drum and in 8.5-oz., 1-gallon and 275-gallon clear plastic bottles or tanks. All have a green and white label along with unique a lot number and expiration date. The Food and Drug Administration’s website provides a complete breakdown.

Consumers that have used this product and experienced symptoms should contact their physician or health care provider, FDA officials said.

The recall comes after the FDA added three more sanitizers to its list of products recalled because of the possible toxic contamination. A majority of the products appear to have been manufactured in Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the recall was due to a menthol risk. The recall has been issued due to a menthanol risk.