Oprah denies helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 'Megxit'

Oprah Winfrey denied claims that she helped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with their bombshell decision to "Megxit" from their senior royal duties.

Continue Reading Below

"Meg and Harry do not need my help figuring out what is best for them,” the media mogul said in a statement, according to Page Six, citing sources it could not name.

CAN EX-ROYALS HARRY, MEGHAN ACHIEVE FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE?

The 65-year-old TV megastar, who attended the royals' wedding in 2018, denied the claims just hours after reports surfaced that she was the "first person" to speak with Harry and Markle about their decision to "break free" from their senior royal duties, move part-time to North America and seek financial independence, the Daily Mail reported.

However, the media mogul made it clear the couple did not need her help, sources told Page Six.

“Meg and Harry do not need my help figuring out what is best for them," Oprah added.

On Wednesday, after years of growing tension with the press, the couple made it clear they wanted out as senior members of Britain’s royal family, a stunning announcement that underscores the couple’s wish to forge a new path for royals in the modern world.

The move -- which shocked scores of people worldwide, including Queen Elizabeth II - would give them the ability to withdraw from regular media scrutiny.

PRINCE HARRY AND WIFE MEGHAN 'STEPPING BACK' FROM ROYAL FAMILY

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement issued Wednesday evening by Buckingham Palace. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 35-year-old Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne. With his ginger hair and beard, he has become one of the royal family’s most popular members.

Before marrying the prince in a royal wedding watched around the world in 2018, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex was an American actress and a star of the TV show “Suits.” The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in May 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.