OnlyFans model with millions of followers sues ex-boyfriend for over $6 billion in revenge porn lawsuit

A Florida OnlyFans model is suing her ex-boyfriend for billions of dollars in a revenge porn lawsuit for allegedly taking control of her social media accounts and posting sexually explicit content without her consent.

Mikayla Saravia, 25, is suing her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hunter for $6.3 billion after she says they ended a volatile 5-year relationship in October and he took control of her social media accounts and posted explicit content of her without her consent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Saturday .

Saravia’s Twitter account has more than 600,000 followers and her Instagram page is followed by more than 8 million users.

Both accounts contain numerous sexually suggestive videos and photos promoting Saravia’s OnlyFans account.

Saravia’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo, acknowledged that his client has posted sexually explicit material on her own but that in those instances she was in control of the social media posts.

"Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you’re giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent," DiRuzzo said.

Saravia has two OnlyFans accounts, one that is free and one that costs $30 per month, and Hunter allegedly took over both and sold videos of her for $35 and photos for $10 and $13 throughout the month of January.

"Defendant used the OnlyFans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship," DiRuzzo wrote in the complaint.

The $6.3 billion represents $10,000 for each of the 628,000 followers Saravia had on her Twitter account in October when the two broke up.

Hunter and Saravia are also suing each other in a civil domestic violence case in Broward County, Florida.

Saravia's social media accounts have reportedly generated a significant amount of money for her over the years and Daily Mail reported in 2019 that she was making more than $100,000 a year showcasing her long tongue when she had only 2 million followers on Instagram.