Florida mom suing school district over her OnlyFans account: report

A Florida mother is suing Orange County Public Schools after she says she was banned from volunteering at her child's school due to her OnlyFans account according to a report.

"I don't think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I'm in should be going through this," Victoria Triece told FOX 35. "Be told what you do in your private life will affect you seeing your children in any realm at all. It's just a, morally it's just wrong."

Triece posts pictures for the subscription-based website OnlyFans. She believes another parent sent posts from her page to the Orange County school board around 18 months ago.

"The reason that I even started with OnlyFans was because I didn't want a 9 to 5. I wanted to still be involved," she said.

Since then, the mother says she has only been allowed to volunteer virtually at her youngest child's school, reported earlier by Fox News Digital as Sand Lake Elementary in Orlando.

"I do it all, but I do it all like a robot you know, sitting behind the screen, trying to manage everything," she said. "I'm ‘Virtual Mom!’"

Her lawsuit accuses the district of limiting her volunteer opportunities and distributing her pictures to staff, administrators and the media.

A spokesman for OCPS told Fox Business the district does not comment on potential or pending litigation; however, they have not yet received the most recent complaint and say the previous complaint was denied in circuit court.

"Triece was a volunteer for five years, passed the annual background checks and does not have a criminal record. Her attorney questions what this situation means for other parents," WESH 2 News reports.

"If they’re involved in multiple sex partners, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? If they work in the adult industry as a topless dancer or as a male dancer, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? Where does this stop?" attorney Mark NeJame said.