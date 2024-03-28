One injured after Frontier Airlines plane evacuated over ‘strong odor’: report

One person reportedly has been injured at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated due to a "strong odor."

The incident happened as Flight 1759 was set to depart Wednesday night to Orlando, Florida.

"Yesterday evening as Flight 1759 was in the boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a strong odor was detected throughout the aircraft. As a matter of precaution, the captain issued an evacuation notice," Frontier Airlines told FOX Business in a statement.

"Passengers exited the aircraft via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed," the airline added. "All passengers will be re-accommodated on alternate flights."

A person who evacuated the flight was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries after suffering a fall, Queen City News reports.

Images obtained by the station show the evacuation slide deployed in the rear of the plane as it was parked at the gate.

One passenger told Queen City News that they first smelled an odor onboard the plane – an Airbus A321neo – before the lights went off.

"We extend our sincere apologies and concern for those impacted and are investigating the cause of the incident," Frontier Airlines also said, noting that the plane had 226 passengers onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration told FOX Business that the crew "reported the smell of smoke in the cabin" and it will be investigating the incident.