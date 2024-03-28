Expand / Collapse search
Published

One injured after Frontier Airlines plane evacuated over ‘strong odor’: report

Airbus plane evacuated during boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

One person reportedly has been injured at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated due to a "strong odor." 

The incident happened as Flight 1759 was set to depart Wednesday night to Orlando, Florida. 

"Yesterday evening as Flight 1759 was in the boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a strong odor was detected throughout the aircraft. As a matter of precaution, the captain issued an evacuation notice," Frontier Airlines told FOX Business in a statement. 

"Passengers exited the aircraft via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed," the airline added. "All passengers will be re-accommodated on alternate flights." 

Frontier Airlines plane in Orlando, Florida

Frontier Airlines planes are seen parked at Orlando International Airport in April 2020. A Frontier flight from Charlotte to Orlando was canceled after a "strong odor" was reported in the cabin, the airline says. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via / Getty Images)

A person who evacuated the flight was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries after suffering a fall, Queen City News reports.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 8.14 +0.18 +2.32%

Images obtained by the station show the evacuation slide deployed in the rear of the plane as it was parked at the gate. 

Frontier Airlines plane lands in Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via / Getty Images)

One passenger told Queen City News that they first smelled an odor onboard the plane – an Airbus A321neo – before the lights went off. 

"We extend our sincere apologies and concern for those impacted and are investigating the cause of the incident," Frontier Airlines also said, noting that the plane had 226 passengers onboard. 

A Frontier Airlines flight

A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport in June 2022. (Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration told FOX Business that the crew "reported the smell of smoke in the cabin" and it will be investigating the incident. 