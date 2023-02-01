Omaha Target will remain closed until further notice following shooting

The Nebraska Target store where a gunman opened fire on Tuesday will be closed until further notice, the company announced in a statement.

Following the incident in Omaha, the Minneapolis-based retailer quickly took to social media to announce all the customers and employees safely evacuated the Omaha West location and that the store will remain temporarily closed.

"During which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it," the company said in a statement posted to its website.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told FOX Business in a statement that the safety of its teams and customers are the department store chain's top priority.

The company declined to comment on if any specific security changes were made. However, Harper-Tibaldo said Target consistently reviews its programs and protocols "to help prepare for a variety of potential situations."

It also provides active-shooter training to all of its stores, distribution centers and headquarters team members, Harper-Tibaldo said.

David Johnston, vice president of Asset Protection and Retail Operations at the National Retail Federation (NRF), told FOX Business that the trade group has been working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security and the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities to create Active Shooter guidelines for the entire industry.

"Our Active Shooter guidelines are upgraded annually with the help of DHS, FEMA and other first responders," Johnston said.

Not only do retailers and malls have these guidelines, but they also have "their own policies, strong partnerships with law enforcement and are vigilant about employee training and safety protocols," he added.

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) said in a statement that its officers, alongside law enforcement personnel from various county, state and federal agencies, responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target around noon Tuesday.

Police said a man with an AR-15 style rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines had "fired multiple shots" inside Target before being shot and killed by an officer.

The Target incident is the latest in a string of similar occurrences in recent months. Last month, a woman was injured at Walmart store in Indiana after a former employee opened fire.

In November 2022, a Walmart manager in Virginia opened fire killing six people inside a break room before turning the gun on himself.

