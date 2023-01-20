Walmart 'shocked' after Indiana suspect opens fire at store where he once worked

Walmart said Friday that the company is "shocked" after a former Evansville, Indiana, employee opened fire Thursday night at the store where he once worked.

"The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associates at this time," the retail giant told FOX Business in a statement. "As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy."

"We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation," Walmart added.

Local authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ronald Roy Mosley II, who was killed during a shootout with police.

Evansville Police said a female employee was injured in the shooting, which lasted for about 15 minutes.

While officials didn’t immediately release the victim’s name or age or the extent of her injuries, the Evansville Courier & Press reported that Officer Taylor Merriss said she "was able to talk when she was taken away from the scene."

Police responded to a report of an active shooter in the store late Thursday night.

According to Merriss, body camera footage showed Mosley had attempted to leave the store, but was confronted by officers at the door before going back inside.

Police did not immediately know how many people Mosley had shot, saying there could have been additional victims who fled the scene.

According to The Evansville Courier & Press, citing court records, Mosley had been charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery in May, and the case was eventually deferred to Vanderburgh County’s mental health court.

He was scheduled to appear for a progress hearing on Thursday afternoon but court records do not indicate whether he showed up.

This incident comes just two months after a Walmart manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people and wounded six others when he began shooting inside a break room. The gunman shot and killed himself before officers arrived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.